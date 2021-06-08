Half a million pounds in funding to help the homeless in North Somerset

Published: 8:10 AM June 8, 2021

North Somerset Council has been awarded more than half a million pounds in funding to help the homeless. - Credit: Pixabay

More than half a million pounds in government funding has been secured by North Somerset Council to tackle homelessness and rough sleeping.

The money from the Rough Sleeping Initiative will enable the council's housing teams to continue helping people who are sleeping on the streets to find longer term accommodation.

Cllr Mike Bell, North Somerset Council's deputy leader whose portfolio includes housing, said: "We're delighted our bid to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government for 2021/22 was successful and we have been awarded £516,437, meaning we can continue with our successful 'everyone in' approach and help to get people off the streets.

"Our housing teams have worked incredibly hard since March 2020 to bring those sleeping rough in from the streets and settle them into longer term accommodation. I am confident that together with the strong support of local charities, faith groups and volunteers we can continue this work."

The funding will also enable the YMCA to continue supporting rough sleepers on the street, and provide in-reach support to people who may be in accommodation but need additional support due to their history of rough sleeping.

Cllr Bell added: "We have made great progress in the last year working alongside the multi-agency partnership called Street 2 Settled and we're committed to sustain this momentum and effort to work with our partners locally to achieve the target of ending rough sleeping by 2024."

Street 2 Settled includes the council’s Homelessness Prevention Team, Somewhere To Go, Community Response, Avon and Somerset Police, Churches Together, Citizen Advice Bureau, Keysteps, Sirona care & health and We Are With You.

Cllr Bell said: "The funding also enables us to continue with our existing intensive specialist housing support to help people who have slept rough, recover from complex issues and sustain their tenancies. We want to ensure that they are able to settle into new accommodation, find work and sustain a stable life.

"We also have incentives for landlords who can help to provide tenancies for people who have experienced some periods of rough sleeping. If you can help or are interested in knowing more, please contact our lettings team on 01934 426 483 or email lettingsteam@n-somerset.gov.uk."