Grants to support green transport schemes in North Somerset

Published: 1:13 PM June 14, 2021

Businesses, schools and community organisations in North Somerset can apply for funding to support green transport schemes.

Organisations can apply for grants to support initiatives which will make it easier for staff, customers, visitors or students to choose zero-emission and active travel options.

Funded by the Department for Transport’s Access Fund and administered by North Somerset Council, the grants offer up to 50 per cent match-funding (up to a total of £3,000 per organisation) in a bid to help reduce carbon emissions from transport which make up around a third of the UK’s total carbon emissions.

Cllr Mike Solomon, North Somerset Council's executive member with responsibility for sustainable travel, said: "This is a fantastic initiative that makes the introduction of active travel solutions more affordable to organisations.

"We were delighted by the response we received last year from a variety of organisations ranging from businesses to schools. There is a real appetite for sustainable travel and these grants help organisations take the next step towards greener travel options."

In 2020-21 similar grants helped support diverse projects across North Somerset to increase active travel options. Duncan Wilmot works with First Point Logistics in Portishead, a company that used its grant towards a fleet of staff pool bikes.

Duncan said: "When the bikes arrived we challenged ourselves to cycle 300 miles in the month to raise money for Cancer Research UK. The bikes have literally been life changing! It is so good to see staff regularly using them to commute.

"One member of staff lost several stone in just six months and we meet regularly out of work for social exercise, which has benefited the whole team ethic. Thanks for your support with this initiative, we feel really blessed.”

Churchill School used its grant towards a bike shelter and waterproof outdoor lockers, while Uphill Village Academy installed two covered junior cycle shelters and scooter racks.

Community organisation Streamcross Church received match-funding towards its new cycle parking, and the Friends of Grove Park put theirs towards an electric bike and trailer.

Tyntesfield Medical Group bought a trishaw and now runs a project with volunteer leaders to take people on rides. Weston General Hospital installed a new covered cycle shelter and has plans to purchase a fleet of electric pool bikes for key worker use.

To apply for a grant download the application from the TravelWest website, by logging on to https://travelwest.info/for-businesses/grants-funding#Sustainable-travel - or email sustainable.travel@n-somerset.gov.uk.

The deadline for applications is 4pm on July 16.