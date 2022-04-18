Call for memories to create jubilee bunting

People are being urged to help create memory bunting - Credit: NSC

What is your best memory of the last 70 years?

North Somerset Libraries are asking for contributions to 'memory bunting' to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June.

Residents are being invited to put a memory from the past 70 years onto a flag which will be made into bunting to decorate North Somerset’s libraries.

The memory can be personal, to remember a loved one for example, an event in family life, or a national event.

Free workshops are being arranged where people can go along and find out more and complete a flag for the bunting.

The first workshops are at Portishead Library on Thursday (April 21) at 10am and 11.30am.

Bookings can be made online at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/north-somerset-libraries-11264994816, by phoning the library on 01934 426 040, or by emailing portishead.library@n-somerset.gov.uk.

At each workshop people will be able to make a flag using a variety of materials and equipment which will be provided.

Organisers said it can be as simple as drawing onto material with fabric pens or producing an embroidered masterpiece. Or you can take home a template and make your flag at home.

The subject of the memory can be anything from the last 70 years.

At a test event, there were flags based on memories of the Coronation and attending a street party, and another based on a conversation someone had with his mother before she died.

Craft groups are encouraged to join in, making flags from their craft of choice, whether knitted, crochet or quilted, or any other fabric-based craft.

Groups can contact libraries.administration@n-somerset.gov.uk for more details.

The flags will be sewn together into bunting which will be displayed at each North Somerset library during the Jubilee celebrations in June.

"I think 'memory bunting' is a brilliant idea and a great way for our local communities to celebrate the Jubilee in their local library," said Cllr Mike Solomon, North Somerset Council’s executive member for neighbourhoods and community services.

"I certainly have memories I’m happy to share. Please spread the word and help us make a lasting memory of the Platinum Jubilee."

The library service is delighted to have the practical expertise of community artist Helen Wheelock of Create Together.

The scheme is funded by a grant from Arts Council England.

More libraries will be announcing workshops soon.