Cllr Karin Haverson takes over from Cllr Richard Westwood at North Somerset Council - Credit: NSC

A Green Party councillor has been elected as the new figurehead of North Somerset Council (NSC).

Cllr Karin Haverson was elected as the new chair of NSC for the year ahead at the Annual Council Meeting on Tuesday (May 10).

She takes over from Cllr Richard Westwood, who has held the position for the last year.

Cllr Wendy Griggs, a Liberal Democrat councillor for Yatton, was elected as vice-chair.