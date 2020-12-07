Council urges under 30's to have say in 20,000 new homes

Published: 12:00 PM December 7, 2020

North Somerset Council has called on people under the age of 30 to have their say on where the authority should build more than 20,000 homes in the next 15 years.

Participants will be able to voice their views during autumn's choices for the future consultation - although time is running out to take part.

The consultation runs until December 14 and forms the second stage of developing North Somerset's Local Plan.

The council's executive for planning, James Tonkin revealed how few people aged under 30 have so far had their say on the plan.

Cllr James Tonkin. Picture: NSC - Credit: Archant

Cllr Tonkin said: "So far less than two per cent of respondents to this consultation are from the age bracket 18-29 years old.

"The voices of people aged under 30 are often underrepresented in these types of consultations, but this is exactly who we need to hear from."

Those taking part will be required to fill out a questionnaire. giving their honest opinion.

This, in turn, guides both North Somerset's investment and funding for infrastructure which will support housing, jobs, transport and community facilities in the district until 2038.

“These are the people who might not yet have their own home or a family of their own but will over the next 10-20 years.

"This is our opportunity to plan for the right houses, in the right places, at the right prices.”

North Somerset has been set a target of developing 20,475 homes during the next 15 years, many of which could offer housing for residents currently aged under 30.

Choices for the future allows for suggestions on alternative approaches to the council's given four.

Cllr Huw James has also taken part in a YouTube video which takes a step-by-step look at how to have your say in where these houses can or cannot be built.

Cllr James said: "It is not going to be easy, given how much housing the Government has allocated for our area.

"We need to plan positively for the future - and to plan properly, we need to hear your views."

To take part in the Choices for the Future consultation, log on to www.n-somerset.gov.uk/newlocalplan and complete the questionnaire.