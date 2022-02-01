£10,000 grants offered to help tackle loneliness

The fund aims to help tackle loneliness and isolation - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Grants of up to £10,000 are available for community projects which overcome loneliness and improve wellbeing.

The grants are being offered as part of North Somerset Council's (NSC) ongoing work to tackle health inequalities across the area.

The funding is available for initiatives that act as social prescribing activities and services, helping to improve mental health and wellbeing and reduce social isolation and loneliness.

Social prescribing is when GPs, nurses, link workers and other health and care professionals refer people to a variety of local, non-clinical services and activities that improve health and wellbeing.

NSC is making the money available as part of its joint Health and Wellbeing Strategy which was launched last year.

Projects which include a significant nature-based element such as gardening or environmental activities can apply for up to £10,000 while other projects can apply for up to £5,000.

Cllr Mike Bell, deputy leader and executive member for public health, said: "We know the vital role community groups and organisations play in supporting people in our communities to improve their wellbeing and resilience.

"They’ve been especially important during the coronavirus pandemic as people have struggled with social isolation and loneliness.

"I'm really pleased we've been able to make this funding available as part of our continuing commitment to tackling inequalities in North Somerset and making our area open, fairer and greener.

"We welcome applications from all kinds of community groups and organisations including gardening, environmental activities, group learning, book clubs, befriending services, sports and arts and crafts classes.

"There's no limit on the size or the format of the social prescribing, and applications can be for up to £10,000, so I’d really urge leaders of all these types of projects to apply for this funding."

To find out more about the social prescribing grants and how to apply, email phgrants@n-somerset.gov.uk or call 01934 426 839 during office hours. Applications will close at midnight on Sunday, February 27.