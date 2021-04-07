North Somerset antisocial behaviour orders come into force

Published: 3:55 PM April 7, 2021

Abbots Pool has been closed to the public due to antisocial behaviour. - Credit: Archant

New orders to tackle antisocial behaviour and make public spaces more welcoming in North Somerset are now in effect.

Since Thursday, two new dog control orders, those extending to cover skate parks as well as a prohibition on swimming at a nature reserve pool are now in force.

PSPOs also include dog control orders aimed at encouraging responsible dog ownership. - Credit: Pixabay

The orders can be enforced by designated police officers, police community support officers (PCSOs), North Somerset Council staff and other officers authorised by the council.

Signs are also set to be placed in the areas affected.

Deputy leader and executive member for regulatory services at North Somerset Council, Cllr Mike Bell, said: "We understand that with lockdown restrictions slowly being lifted, there is a desire to get out and about with friends and family and that’s what we’d encourage as long as it's done in a safe and measured way and not causing antisocial behaviour.”

Mike Bell. - Credit: Sub

The new orders include no swimming at Abbots Pool nature reserve in Abbots Leigh, which the council closed last summer following concerns for public health, issues with environmental damage and antisocial behaviour.

The new PSPO (public spaces protection order) will mean swimming, bathing, wading or jumping into the pool is prohibited, including using boats, dinghies, canoes, sailboards or inflatables in or on the water.

In addition to the existing area-wide orders that already cover litter and dog fouling, new orders will mean officers can also take action against anyone for failing to stop playing music or instruments when asked to do so and using or driving a vehicle in a manner likely to cause alarm, harassment, distress or a public nuisance.

The signs have been put up at play areas and children's centres across North Somerset - Credit: supplied

PSPOs covering children’s play areas have also been extended to include skate parks, with two new restrictions added prohibiting consuming alcohol and lighting a fire or barbeque.

In addition, the list of public buildings where officers can take action against someone behaving in a manner that causes annoyance or a nuisance has been extended to include leisure centres, recycling centres and venues such as the Tropicana.

PSPOs also include dog control orders aimed at encouraging responsible dog ownership. New orders have been introduced at Portbury Ponds at Portbury Nature Reserve, no dogs are allowed in the ecological ponds, as well as no dogs allowed at Court Hay playing field in Easton-in-Gordano.

To find out more information about PSPOs, log on to www.n-somerset.gov.uk/pspo