Bin workers to walk out for SIX DAYS in April, union announces

Bin workers will be on strike for six days if no agreement is reached - Credit: Archant

Bin workers in North Somerset will go on strike for six days in April, a union has announced.

The GMB union says workers at recycling centres and refuse collection services run by the North Somerset Environment Company (NSEC) will walk out on April 12-13, 16-17 and 21-22.

The strike will affect around 88,000 homes in the district.

It comes amid a dispute over pay, with North Somerset Council - which runs NSEC - providing funding for a 4.5 per cent pay increase over two years.

The union says this amounts to a pay cut, with inflation running at 7.8 per cent and expected to get higher.

Tim Northover, GMB regional organiser, said: "We're sad that it's come to this point, but this can’t go on forever.

"Members made their views clear a few weeks ago when they gave us the mandate to take strike action, and we were hopeful that the council would see sense and make a serious offer.

"The truth is our members have worked hard during the pandemic and our members deserve a proper pay rise.

"We hope the council can bring something to the table that can bring this to a close, but we won't let them just keep kicking the can down the road."

Previously, the council has said it hoped to reach an agreement before any walkout, but would prepare contingency plans in the meantime.