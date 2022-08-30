Apply for grants to make your home more energy efficient

Grants are available for improvements like loft insulation - Credit: PA

Applications are now open for households in North Somerset to get help to fund a wide range of energy-saving measures.

North Somerset Council (NSC), in partnership with Bath and North East Somerset Council and Bristol City Council, has secured £2.7m of government funding to help eligible households install technologies which help lower energy costs and reduce carbon emissions.

The funding could be used for a wide range of measures including loft, underfloor, external and cavity wall insulation, double glazing, energy efficient doors, as well as air source heat pump installation and solar panel systems.

Cllr Mike Bell, NSC's deputy leader and executive member for housing, urged people to make applications to the fund.

"If you’re worried about the rising cost of energy bills or know someone who is struggling to pay for their energy, our Bright Green Homes project could help," he said.

"Improving the energy efficiency of homes across North Somerset is a vital step in our journey to becoming a carbon neutral area by 2030. Up to £25,000 of grant funding is available to eligible households for a huge range of energy saving and low carbon technologies, which will be incredibly important as we look ahead to the colder winter months."

To qualify for the funding, households must not use gas central heating, have a combined annual household income of under £30,000 per year, and have an Energy Performance Certificate with a rating of D, E, F or G.

The Bright Green Homes scheme provides funding for improvements to be made to a limited number of homes in North Somerset.

Households who meet the eligibility criteria are urged to complete the online questionnaire at www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/J2EF33 and the project team will get in touch to discuss the next steps.

Anyone who has a question about the scheme can call the project team on 0117 352 1180 or email domestic@energyservicebristol.co.uk

The Bright Green Homes project is funded using money from the government’s Home Upgrade Scheme, to lower energy use and contribute towards decarbonisation targets.

