Chargeable garden waste collection service begins

Published: 12:00 PM May 5, 2021

Almost 40,000 households have signed up to the service. - Credit: North Somerset Council

Charges for green waste collections across North Somerset have come into play.

Last year, North Somerset Council announced the difficult decision to introduce an annual charge for garden waste collections to cover costs and protect essential services.

More than 38,900 households have now signed up to the new annual chargeable garden waste collection service, with many requiring a bin as they were not previously registered for garden waste collections.

Additional supplies of new garden bins, and sets of bags for those without access for a bin, are currently being delivered, with more on order.

Cllr Mike Solomon, executive member for neighbourhood and community services, said: “We’re delighted that almost 40,000 North Somerset households have signed up to the new service so far.

"Demand has been much higher than expected, with 1,500 new customers who weren’t previously registered for the service signing up and therefore needing a new bin.

“If you’ve signed up and not yet received your permit or your new bin, please don’t worry. These are on their way.

“And if you’ve not signed up yet but would like your garden waste collected, there’s still time to do it online at www.n-somerset.gov.uk/gardenwaste.”

Following initial issues with the sign up process, all garden waste has continued to be collected as usual throughout April.

However, from May 24, only garden waste presented by households who have signed up for the new service will be collected.

Since declaring a climate emergency last year, the council has been developing a range of measures to tackle the challenge.

The council's executive also agreed to approve the draft recycling and waste strategy document for public consultation, which targets to improve the management of recycling and waste performance in the district.

Cllr Solomon added: “Home composting is the cheapest and most environmentally friendly way to dispose of garden waste. Sales of our subsidised home composters have been very encouraging, with over 2,800 purchases made.”

For more information or to order a discounted 220 litre black compost bin made from 100 per cent recycled plastic for £10, including online training, go to www.n-somerset.gov.uk/composting.