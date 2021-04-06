North Somerset leisure centres reopening on April 12

Published: 4:34 PM April 6, 2021

The majority of council-run leisure centres in North Somerset will reopen next week.

Following the relaxing of some Government lockdown restrictions on Monday, Hutton Moor in Weston, Scotch Horn in Nailsea, Parish Wharf at Portishead and Strode in Clevedon will all open their doors again next week.

The facility in Backwell is set to open on May 1.

North Somerset Council is working with the operators, Legacy Leisure and Places Leisure, to get the centres ready to reopen safely with restricted access following government guidelines, offering gym sessions and swimming in the first phase of reopening.

Executive member for leisure, culture and tourism, Cllr Mike Solomon, said: “I'm delighted to see our leisure centres opening their doors again. By improving the physical and mental wellbeing of our residents, the centres play a vital role in our local communities."

The council says 'much-needed' repair works and investment has been carried out across all the leisure centres to ensure they are ready for reopening.

At Strode, the changing rooms have been improved, poolside tiles replaced and structural work has been carried out, as well as new boilers installed.

Backwell has been closed for a year while extensive roof repairs and internal heating works have been carried out.

The reopening of the centres in April does not include Churchill Sports Centre, where the council's contract with operators GLL has ended.

North Somerset Council said it is continuing to explore options for a sustainable future for the centre and is working with the local community and partners to find the best way forward.

The unitary authority has secured £470,000 from the National Leisure Recovery Fund to support its two leisure contractors while the centres have been closed during the current lockdown. The council said this is in addition to the financial assistance provided by the authority following past year's lockdowns.

Cllr Solomon added: "The pandemic has been a particularly challenging time for the leisure sector. Working with our partners, we are doing all we can to ensure we continue to provide leisure services to our residents."