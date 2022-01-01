Recycle your real tree - and help good causes

Christmas trees were collected in the same way last year - Credit: Archant

As households start thinking about taking down their real Christmas trees - they are being urged to put them to good use.

People in North Somerset are being encouraged to donate their real trees this New Year to one of three local organisations.

Following the success of a scheme started last year, once again this January, North Somerset Council will be working with Noah’s Ark Zoo and Farm, St Peter’s Hospice and Weston Rotary, in support of Weston Hospicecare - asking people to give their trees so that they can be repurposed

Through the scheme, most of the trees are chipped for land regeneration, while some are donated for animal enrichment within their habitat.

Councillor Mike Solomon, the council's executive member for community and neighbourhood services, said: "North Somerset Council is very pleased to be supporting the Christmas tree scheme once again this year. It’s a great way to support local communities and charities, while following a sustainable approach.

"Instead of just becoming another waste item the trees are repurposed and are used again as a valuable resource.

"This is all done locally which helps cut down on transportation and carbon emissions and supports our commitment to the climate emergency.

"Last year's collections raised over £26,000 and I am hoping the three organisations will raise even more this year."

Noah’s Ark Zoo and Farm, in Wraxall, is accepting trees January 23. They should be left in the main car park during zoo opening times (10.30am to 4pm).

Weston Rotary Pines for Pounds is collecting trees for Weston Hospicecare on Saturday, January 8, in the BS22, BS23, BS24 and BS49 postcode areas. There are 1,000 slots available.

And St Peter’s Hospice is collecting in BS4, BS5, BS7, BS9, BS15, BS16, BS20, BS21 areas, with a limited collection in BS41 and BS48.

Christmas trees can also be taken to North Somerset recycling centres. Check online for advice and opening times at www.n-somerset.gov.uk/my-services/bins-recycling/recycling-centres

Residents signed up to the garden waste collection service can also put their trees out for collection when the service resumes on Monday, January 17.

Trees can either be chopped up and put in green waste bins or left whole alongside the bin. They can be up to two metres in length and must have the pot and all decorations removed.