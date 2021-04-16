Recycling centres set to be 'very busy' due to ease in lockdown restrictions

Published: 4:06 PM April 16, 2021

Recycling centres are expected to be very busy over the next few days. - Credit: Yvonne Herrington

Recycling centres across North Somerset are becoming increasingly busy following an ease in lockdown restrictions.

North Somerset Council is expecting its sites in Weston, Backwell and Portishead to be 'very busy' over the coming days with residents keen to dispose of items they have accumulated during lockdown.

Villagers in Backwell have been reporting huge queues through Dark Lane and Church Lane due to people trying to access the tip.

North Somerset Council has deployed extra staff at the Backwell site, in Church Town, to monitor traffic. The authority is also encouraging people to plan their visits in advance.

Council leader Don Davies said: "We are starting to see increased usage of our three centres, so to minimise the queues that we’ve experienced so far this month, I’d encourage residents to plan their visits in advance and be aware of the additional measures we have in place to ensure their safety and that of our workers.

"Our recycling centres at Portishead, Backwell and Weston are all now operating on their longer summer hours times, so there’s more flexibility to avoid busy times.

"This weekend at Backwell we will have additional staff monitoring traffic - the situation here has been complicated because of urgent utilities work but we have worked with the company and they've finished their work ahead of schedule."

The advice from the council includes using kerbside collection services as much as possible. People are advised to go to recycling centres with a full load and to pack items together to save time.

There are one-way systems and road markings in place to enable social distancing.

Cllr Davies added: "If you do have to queue, please turn your engine off. When you get onto the site, follow the signs which are there to help you and please be courteous to our staff.

"It's also worth remembering that at the moment staff cannot help with unloading."

To find out more about what can be put out for kerbside collections, and what is accepted at recycling centres, log on to www.n-somerset.gov.uk/bins-recycling

Residents can also follow the Facebook page for North Somerset Council's waste and recycling for the latest updates at www.facebook.com/nsrecyclingandwaste/.