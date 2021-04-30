News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Rainbow crossings plan to support LGBTQ+ community in North Somerset

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 10:00 AM April 30, 2021    Updated: 11:22 AM April 30, 2021
Rainbow crossing in Brent

A rainbow crossing in Brent in support of the LGBT+ communities. - Credit: Archant

Rainbow crossings could appear across North Somerset in the future as part of a new scheme.

North Somerset Council is keen to support the LGBTQ+ community and national health initiatives by promoting the installation of the bright new pedestrian crossings.

Rainbow crossings have been implemented successfully elsewhere in the UK and the council is developing a policy to ensure their safe and appropriate use in North Somerset.

More: Calls for rainbow crossing in Weston before town hosts UK Pride.

The crossings will be carefully designed to ensure they are safe and not confusing for road users and will be implemented at locations where traffic speeds are low.  

Cllr Mike Solomon, the authority's executive member for Neighbourhoods and Community service said: "This is an exciting scheme that forms part of a broader placemaking and wayfinding initiative.

"As a council we are committed to supporting  our LGBTQ+ community and this is a great way to do it. The crossings will also be an attractive fun addition to our town centres and will be introduced in carefully chosen locations.

"We hope to see our streets brightened later this year." 

North Somerset Council
Weston-super-Mare News
North Somerset News

