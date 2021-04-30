Rainbow crossings plan to support LGBTQ+ community in North Somerset

Published: 10:00 AM April 30, 2021 Updated: 11:22 AM April 30, 2021

A rainbow crossing in Brent in support of the LGBT+ communities. - Credit: Archant

Rainbow crossings could appear across North Somerset in the future as part of a new scheme.

North Somerset Council is keen to support the LGBTQ+ community and national health initiatives by promoting the installation of the bright new pedestrian crossings.

Rainbow crossings have been implemented successfully elsewhere in the UK and the council is developing a policy to ensure their safe and appropriate use in North Somerset.

The crossings will be carefully designed to ensure they are safe and not confusing for road users and will be implemented at locations where traffic speeds are low.

Cllr Mike Solomon, the authority's executive member for Neighbourhoods and Community service said: "This is an exciting scheme that forms part of a broader placemaking and wayfinding initiative.

"As a council we are committed to supporting our LGBTQ+ community and this is a great way to do it. The crossings will also be an attractive fun addition to our town centres and will be introduced in carefully chosen locations.

"We hope to see our streets brightened later this year."