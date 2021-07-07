News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Schools invited to design shopping bag for Fairtrade campaign

Vicky Angear

Published: 10:32 AM July 7, 2021
Weston Fairtrade campaign

Schools are being invited to design a shopping bag as part of the Weston Fairtrade campaign. - Credit: Pixabay

Pupils across North Somerset are being given the chance to design a shopping bag to support Weston’s campaign to become a Fairtrade town. 

In March, Weston Town Council agreed to work towards becoming a Fairtrade town. To encourage the community to get involved, Weston Fairtrade Campaign has launched a competition inviting school pupils to design a Fairtrade shopping bag. 

There are prizes on offer for every school which takes part, and the overall winner could see their successful design produced and on sale. 

The competition is open to all North Somerset schools, but the designs should relate specifically to Weston’s commitment to Fairtrade. Originality, style, and the importance of shopping ethically will be prioritised by the judges. 

All entries should be sent to Grove House, Grove Park, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 2QJ. For more details, contact Cllr Pete McAleer at mcaleerpete@gmail.com 

The closing date for entries is July 16, and the winning design will be announced before the end of term.  

For more details on the campaign, follow Fairtrade Weston on Facebook

