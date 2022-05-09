PICTURES: Work begins on See Monster in Weston

Work is underway on the See Monster installation in Weston - Credit: Mark English

A monster is coming to Weston this summer - and work is underway on making it happen.

A huge crane has been spotted on the seafront as work to install the See Monster attraction gets underway.

The installation, created using a decommissioned North Sea oil rig, will be at the Tropicana, with some 200,000 people expected to claim tickets to see it.

New Substance, the team behind the project, say it will highlight the 'resilience of our coast'.

It will showcase renewable energy and explore the concept of 'inherited structures', alongside planted gardens and a waterfall.

An artist's impression of See Monster. - Credit: New Substance

Speaking when the planning application for the installation was submitted, North Somerset Council chief executive, Jo Walker, said: "See Monster represents an exciting and very significant opportunity for Weston, which supports both our vision around tackling inequality and climate change and our placemaking ambitions for the town.

"It has the potential for creating a lasting impact across community engagement, education & skills, the town centre and visitor economies.

See Monster is being installed at Tropicana in Weston - Credit: Mark English

"We are also keen to ensure that the maximum range of opportunities are secured for local partners to contribute to and benefit from the project, whilst ensuring that any impacts are appropriately considered and addressed.

"We look forward to continuing to work with the New Substance team to deliver long-term benefits to our residents, businesses, creative sector and visitors."

See Monster will be in place for 10 weeks over the summer, before being cleared by the end of October.