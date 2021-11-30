The SOV? Public asked to put forward new names for Weston's Sovereign Centre

THE SOV? Super Centre? Or something completely different?

People are being urged to put forward their ideas for a new name for Weston super Mare's landmark Sovereign Shopping Centre as plans to revamp the venue continue.

Last month, North Somerset Council (NSC) secured £1.7 million of government cash to transform the building into a multi-use community hub.

Rather than retail, the new centre is set to include facilities such as work spaces and a food space, with the public set to be consulted along the way.

And the first part of a public engagement process got underway today (November 30) - to consider a new name for the High Street site.

People can choose a name based around one of three themes - or simply put a suggestion forward.

The three themes are:

Sovereign theme – this could be expressed as The Sovereign, The SOV, Sovereign Centre

Super theme – this could be expressed as Super Stores, Super Centre, The Super

New name – this could be expressed as a name that brings together the heritage and exciting future of the centre. This could be expressed as General Stores, or a contemporary approach which uses descriptive words in a purposeful way

Councillor Mark Canniford, executive member for placemaking and economy at NSC, said: “Our retail and the high streets have undergone seismic changes following the pandemic – people are using town centres in a very different way and we want to create a town centre that is fit for this new future.

An artist's impression of what the Sovereign Shopping Centre could look like. - Credit: North Somerset Council

"We are creating a new identity and unique spaces to meet these changing demands by introducing non-retail uses.

"As part of the new vision, we want to hear from all who live, work and visit Weston to help us create a new name. "This work is phase one of a much bigger project that, over time, we will continue to engage on. As we undertake this important exercise, the council will continue to seek out future funding options to create a space that meets the needs of our community, today and in the future."

To get involved - and to suggest your name ideas - log on to www.n-somerset.gov.uk/newname

Have you got ideas for a new name for the Sovereign Centre? Post them below...