The SOV? Public asked to put forward new names for Weston's Sovereign Centre
- Credit: Google
THE SOV? Super Centre? Or something completely different?
People are being urged to put forward their ideas for a new name for Weston super Mare's landmark Sovereign Shopping Centre as plans to revamp the venue continue.
Last month, North Somerset Council (NSC) secured £1.7 million of government cash to transform the building into a multi-use community hub.
Rather than retail, the new centre is set to include facilities such as work spaces and a food space, with the public set to be consulted along the way.
And the first part of a public engagement process got underway today (November 30) - to consider a new name for the High Street site.
People can choose a name based around one of three themes - or simply put a suggestion forward.
The three themes are:
- Sovereign theme – this could be expressed as The Sovereign, The SOV, Sovereign Centre
- Super theme – this could be expressed as Super Stores, Super Centre, The Super
- New name – this could be expressed as a name that brings together the heritage and exciting future of the centre. This could be expressed as General Stores, or a contemporary approach which uses descriptive words in a purposeful way
Councillor Mark Canniford, executive member for placemaking and economy at NSC, said: “Our retail and the high streets have undergone seismic changes following the pandemic – people are using town centres in a very different way and we want to create a town centre that is fit for this new future.
"We are creating a new identity and unique spaces to meet these changing demands by introducing non-retail uses.
"As part of the new vision, we want to hear from all who live, work and visit Weston to help us create a new name. "This work is phase one of a much bigger project that, over time, we will continue to engage on. As we undertake this important exercise, the council will continue to seek out future funding options to create a space that meets the needs of our community, today and in the future."
To get involved - and to suggest your name ideas - log on to www.n-somerset.gov.uk/newname
Have you got ideas for a new name for the Sovereign Centre? Post them below...