News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News > Local Council

The SOV? Public asked to put forward new names for Weston's Sovereign Centre

person

Paul Jones

Published: 1:20 PM November 30, 2021
Sovereign Shopping Centre building

Sovereign Shopping Centre, Weston. - Credit: Google

THE SOV? Super Centre? Or something completely different?

People are being urged to put forward their ideas for a new name for Weston super Mare's landmark Sovereign Shopping Centre as plans to revamp the venue continue.

Last month, North Somerset Council (NSC) secured £1.7 million of government cash to transform the building into a multi-use community hub.

Rather than retail, the new centre is set to include facilities such as work spaces and a food space, with the public set to be consulted along the way.

And the first part of a public engagement process got underway today (November 30) - to consider a new name for the High Street site.

People can choose a name based around one of three themes - or simply put a suggestion forward.

The three themes are:

  • Sovereign theme – this could be expressed as The Sovereign, The SOV, Sovereign Centre
  • Super theme – this could be expressed as Super Stores, Super Centre, The Super
  • New name – this could be expressed as a name that brings together the heritage and exciting future of the centre. This could be expressed as General Stores, or a contemporary approach which uses descriptive words in a purposeful way

Councillor Mark Canniford, executive member for placemaking and economy at NSC, said: “Our retail and the high streets have undergone seismic changes following the pandemic – people are using town centres in a very different way and we want to create a town centre that is fit for this new future. 

An artist's impression of what the Sovereign Shopping Centre could look like.

An artist's impression of what the Sovereign Shopping Centre could look like. - Credit: North Somerset Council

Most Read

  1. 1 Council urges North Somerset to follow Omicron rules
  2. 2 A370 to close this evening for first of 10 nights of roadworks
  3. 3 Sovereign Centre boss crowned manager of the year
  1. 4 Castle Batch monument uncovered
  2. 5 7 rescue pets looking for forever homes this Christmas in Somerset
  3. 6 Christmas lights switch-on and festivities announced for Weston
  4. 7 Man sentenced to at least 24 years for trying to kill his parents
  5. 8 Business park to off-set carbon emissions
  6. 9 What are the chances of a white Christmas in Somerset?
  7. 10 Hovercraft rescue after late-night sea fall in Weston

"We are creating a new identity and unique spaces to meet these changing demands by introducing non-retail uses.

"As part of the new vision, we want to hear from all who live, work and visit Weston to help us create a new name. "This work is phase one of a much bigger project that, over time, we will continue to engage on. As we undertake this important exercise, the council will continue to seek out future funding options to create a space that meets the needs of our community, today and in the future."

To get involved - and to suggest your name ideas - log on to www.n-somerset.gov.uk/newname

Have you got ideas for a new name for the Sovereign Centre? Post them below...

Sovereign Centre
Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Crowds gathered in the car park to watch the Walnut Tree pub turn on their Christmas lights.

Christmas

Weston pub attracts crowds for Christmas light switch on

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
Nicolas Bryan.

Tributes paid to 'bright, beautiful, gentle soul' who died after being...

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Entrance to Orchardleigh Farm in Stone Allerton

Cider Barn licence approved

Daniel Mumby

Logo Icon
Weston, North Somerset and South West has been issued a yellow weather warning from the Met Office for Saturday

Somerset Weather

Strong winds expected across Somerset this weekend

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon