'Stunning' film released to promote Weston

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 11:34 AM August 13, 2021   
Mendip Challenge 2021

Residents supporting the Mendip Challenge - one of the town's biggest fundraisers across the stunning Mendip Hills. - Credit: Paul Blakemore

A new film to celebrate the activities and events on offer in Weston this summer has been released by North Somerset Council.

The film is part of a series which are being released to highlight what is on offer in the town to attract new businesses and investors.

Once Upon a Summer was shot by local film-maker Sally Low and stars a number of residents taking part in different activities such as roller skating on the prom, dog walks on the beach, yoga in the park and open water swimming.

It also features some of Weston's big summer events including Live at the Quarry, Circus Zyair and Loves Cafe's sea folk gigs by Birnbeck Pier.

Mark Canniford, the council's executive member for placemaking and economy, said: “A great deal of work has gone in to making this film and the result is breath-taking.

"This is part of a series of films that are to be produced as part of Weston’s Placemaking strategy, used to promote the town to investors, residents, and businesses. Thank you to everyone that volunteered to be part of the campaign and played their part in making such a stunning film.”

In June the council put a request out for local volunteers to get involved with the film and more than 80 people came forward.

To watch the film in full, log on to www.superweston.net

North Somerset Council
Summer by the Sea
Visit Somerset
Weston-super-Mare News
North Somerset News

