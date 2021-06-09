Tuk-tuks to provide tourist information service in Weston

Published: 7:25 AM June 9, 2021

The tourist information service is going mobile this summer with two new tuk-tuks. - Credit: Caroline Darlington

Two new tuk-tuks will be taking to the streets of Weston this summer to provide information to thousands of tourists who are expected to visit the resort.

The electric vehicles will enable staff to provide their normal tourist information service outdoors.

Tourism chief Caroline Darlington said: “We were aware that many of our visitors might not want to come inside our tourist information office at the moment with the current Covid concerns so we decided to take our service outdoors and into the fresh air.

“This is a fun and environmentally-friendly way of keeping people informed about all the great things Weston has to offer. We wanted a way to get out and about in the fresh air that Weston is famous for and to welcome our visitors in open spaces.”

The three-wheeled vehicles have been re-branded as TIC Tuks - for Tourist Information - by the seaside town.

Weston mayor, Cllr James Clayton, trying out one of Weston's new tic tuks. - Credit: Caroline Darlington

Weston mayor James Clayton, who launched the new service, said: “The TIC Tuks are an innovation for the British seaside resort and show Weston's commitment to the visitor economy and tourism."