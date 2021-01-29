News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Prohibition notices served to two Weston businesses for breaching Covid rules

Published: 9:22 AM January 29, 2021   
Officers from North Somerset Council have served prohibition notices on two businesses in Weston.

The hand car washes in Locking Road and Winterstoke Road have been operating sporadically during the current lockdown.

Automatic car washes can remain open, but manual car washes have been ordered to close by the Government.

The council's deputy leader, councillor Mike Bell, said: "Non-automated car washes are not permitted to operate at the moment.

"Their irresponsible actions are putting their workers and customers at potential risk.

"People in North Somerset have been abiding by the lockdown restrictions and because of their efforts, infection rates do seem to be falling.

"However complacency is not an option and the serving of these prohibition notices serves as a reminder that we will take action if businesses are not complying with coronavirus legislation. 

"It may be tempting to open to make some money but there is lots of help available to businesses and we have been holding a webinar this afternoon to help businesses navigate what grants or loans they might be able to access.

"These two businesses will be monitored to ensure they stay closed. Our job is to enforce the rules as set down by Government and we will follow up any information about other businesses who are open in contravention of current restrictions."

