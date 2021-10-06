Victorian seafront shelters to receive a facelift

Published: 3:00 PM October 6, 2021

Three Victorian shelters are to be renovated to their former glory as part of a project on Weston’s seafront.

The shelters, dating back to the 19th century, have fallen into disrepair over the last few years and plans to renovate them were put back due to the pandemic. The listed shelters will now be restored by a specialist contractor.

Cllr Mark Canniford, executive member for placemaking and economy at North Somerset Council, said: “These shelters are steeped in history, used by our Victorian ancestors to shelter from the sun and Weston’s wind.

"We’ve worked hard to attract the necessary funds from a variety of sources, including a contribution from Weston Civic Society, the council, small grants, and local donations.

"Part of the council’s placemaking strategy is to foster our heritage and cultural assets. It’s time for the shelters to get a new lease of life and I look forward to seeing them return to their former glory.”

An application for Listed Building Consent will now be submitted, with work expected to start early 2022.

Cllr John Crockford-Hawley, the council's heritage and regeneration champion, added: “As the council’s Heritage Champion I support our town’s conservation lobby and in particular the Civic Society which has been pressing for appropriate action to repair these shelters.

"As owner of these three Listed Buildings, it behoves the council to set a good example and I am pleased action is now taking place.”