Have your say over future of Weston Children's Centre

Families are being urged to have their say on what services they would like to see at a new children's centre in Weston.

Weston Children’s Centre, in Meadow Street, is moving - and families are being asked what services they would like to see at the new venue, in the Carlton Centre.

The centre offers services and support for families with children under five years old and is one of a network of 15 across the area.

It will move to its new home, a 10-minute walk from its current location, later this year.

The move to larger premises means Weston Children’s Centre will be able to provide more services to more parents, carers, children and young people, the council said, with families now being asked to take part in a consultation to say what services they would like to see at the new location, as well as their preferred opening hours.

Cllr Catherine Gibbons, North Somerset Council’s executive member with responsibility for children’s services, said: "I'd encourage all families who use Weston Children’s Centre to take part in this consultation so we can make sure the centre meets their needs.

"Unfortunately, with the current building on Meadow Street we can only offer a limited service to families of under-fives.

"The Carlton Centre is a bigger building. Moving there means we'll be able to expand our services and develop a family hub where we can offer support and help to families and children and young people aged 0 to 19.

"We'll also be running more outreach work in the local community meaning we can offer our services to more families, helping us make North Somerset a place where all children and young people have the best possible life and opportunities."

To take part in the consultation, log on to www.n-somerset.gov.uk/yourfamilycentre. The consultation closes at 10am on Thursday, February 20.