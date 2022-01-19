News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Items left in town centre doorways to be removed in bid to tidy Weston town centre

Paul Jones

Published: 12:22 PM January 19, 2022
Homeless Woman

Many homeless people leave their belongings in doorways - but they will be removed - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Unattended items left in Weston town centre doorways for more than three hours will be removed, it has been announced.

North Somerset Council says it is introducing a 'clearance protocol' in a bid to keep the town centre safe and clean. 

The protocol means any unattended items left for more than three hours in the town centre will be reported and removed immediately.

Items not considered hazardous, or waste, will be given a serial number and retained in a sealed bag for a maximum of 14 days in a secure location, then disposed of if not collected.

Details of how to arrange an appointment to collect the belongings will be left at the location the items were removed from.

Through this new protocol the council will also work with businesses in the town centre where items are being left. 

"We are doing this in response to the large amount of unattended items being left around Weston town centre in shop doorways," said Cllr Mike Solomon, the council's executive member for neighbourhoods and community services.

"We all have a part to play in keeping Weston town centre safe and clean. 

"It is the responsibility of the property owner to manage any persons and property on their land, which includes shop doorways, and we will do everything we can to support private landowners where their land is persistently attracting anti-social behaviour or public health concerns."

Author Picture Icon
person
person
Author Picture Icon