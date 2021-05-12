New mayor of Weston 'honoured' to serve town

Published: 12:00 PM May 12, 2021

The new mayor of Weston says he is 'honoured' to serve the town over the next year.

Cllr James Clayton was the town's deputy mayor and has taken over from councillor Mark Canniford, who was in the role of mayor since 2019.

Cllr Canniford's mayorship was extended for another 12 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayoress Ms Kaylee Rose and mayor Cllr James Clayton - Credit: Weston Town Council

Cllr Clayton told the Mercury: "It is an honour to become the mayor of Weston and I am glad this opportunity is finally here, I am very much looking forward to it.

"My focus will be on youth provision and recognising all the different youth groups, alongside sports teams in the area as I have a passion for boxing and I volunteer two nights a week to coach young boxers at Weston Amateur Boxing Club to give them focus.

"The town is rebuilding because of the effects Covid has had so I am looking forward to getting out there and meeting as many people as possible and getting to see the many great things happening in our town."

Cllr Roger Bailey will be the deputy to the mayor.

The mayor’s chosen charity for 2021/22 is Redeeming Our Communities (ROC) Weston, which is run by Dave and Penny Hynds.

They have identified key areas for community transformation in Weston and Worle which focus on crime reduction, reducing loneliness and isolation and the reduction of food poverty and financial vulnerability.

The mayor of Weston, councillor James Clayton. - Credit: Weston Town Council

Cllr Clayton added: "We have a great town with great people doing so many wonderful things it is an honour to represent the town in the capacity that I do.

"I have lived in Weston for 20 years and have five children who were born in the town and go to college and schools locally. I have been a councillor now for eight years alongside working full-time.

"I have set up a Facebook page to engage with members of the community and reach out to that younger audience.

"It is important I give people the chance to see who the mayor of their town is."

For more information, follow the mayor's Facebook page online at www.facebook.com/mayorofwestonsupermare