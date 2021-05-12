News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News > Local Council

New mayor of Weston 'honoured' to serve town

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 12:00 PM May 12, 2021   
The mayor of Weston, councillor James Clayton. 

The mayor of Weston, councillor James Clayton. - Credit: Weston Town Council

The new mayor of Weston says he is 'honoured' to serve the town over the next year.

Cllr James Clayton was the town's deputy mayor and has taken over from councillor Mark Canniford, who was in the role of mayor since 2019.

Cllr Canniford's mayorship was extended for another 12 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayoress Ms Kaylee Rose and mayor Cllr James Clayton

Mayoress Ms Kaylee Rose and mayor Cllr James Clayton - Credit: Weston Town Council

Cllr Clayton told the Mercury: "It is an honour to become the mayor of Weston and I am glad this opportunity is finally here, I am very much looking forward to it. 

"My focus will be on youth provision and recognising all the different youth groups, alongside sports teams in the area as I have a passion for boxing and I volunteer two nights a week to coach young boxers at Weston Amateur Boxing Club to give them focus.

"The town is rebuilding because of the effects Covid has had so I am looking forward to getting out there and meeting as many people as possible and getting to see the many great things happening in our town."

Cllr Roger Bailey will be the deputy to the mayor.

The mayor’s chosen charity for 2021/22 is Redeeming Our Communities (ROC) Weston, which is run by Dave and Penny Hynds.

Most Read

  1. 1 Weston pub launches eating challenge to win £100 bar tab
  2. 2 Tropicana announces trio of lockdown-busting summer club nights 
  3. 3 Man charged with possession of offensive weapon in village
  1. 4 Primary school welcomes new principal
  2. 5 Weston boy 'overwhelmed' at heart-warming response to car washing business
  3. 6 Jobs boom as Weston firm looks to expand
  4. 7 Travellers set up camp on Weston seafront
  5. 8 Doctors urge patients not to suffer in silence when it comes to their mental health
  6. 9 May 17: What are the Covid travel rules?
  7. 10 May 17: Bristol Airport 'disappointed' with green list

They have identified key areas for community transformation in Weston and Worle which focus on crime reduction, reducing loneliness and isolation and the reduction of food poverty and financial vulnerability.

The mayor of Weston, councillor James Clayton. 

The mayor of Weston, councillor James Clayton. - Credit: Weston Town Council

Cllr Clayton added: "We have a great town with great people doing so many wonderful things it is an honour to represent the town in the capacity that I do.

"I have lived in Weston for 20 years and have five children who were born in the town and go to college and schools locally. I have been a councillor now for eight years alongside working full-time.

"I have set up a Facebook page to engage with members of the community and reach out to that younger audience.

"It is important I give people the chance to see who the mayor of their town is."

For more information, follow the mayor's Facebook page online at www.facebook.com/mayorofwestonsupermare

Facebook
Coronavirus
Boxing
Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The glowing artwork appeared on the Mendip Hills a week ago.

Mystery of hillside artwork in Somerset village revealed

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
An artist's impression of the Royal Pier Hotel concept.

Weston seafront

Royal Pier Hotel redevelopment would 'help to regenerate town'

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
An aerial view of Weston. Picture: Vultur Sebastian

North Somerset Council

Council hits out at 'flawed' report ranking Weston as second-worst...

Carrington Walker

person
Views Weston Mercury building.

Weston Mercury building up for sale

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus