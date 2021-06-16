Weston people wanted for film to promote town

Published: 7:27 AM June 16, 2021

North Somerset Council is looking for Weston people to take part in a film promoting the town. - Credit: Pixabay

A film celebrating the activities and experiences on offer in Weston is being made by North Somerset Council and local people are needed to star in it.

The authority is making a film for its summer campaign – which has been funded by a grant from central Government – to promote the entertainment and activities on offer in Weston.

The council is looking for:

A couple or individual who can roller-skate on the prom

A cyclist or yoga enthusiast

A individual, group or couple who are involved in a unique or unusual outdoor activity

A family, and a couple, going out to enjoy a live event – the tickets will be included

Teenagers, older people, or animals who can skateboard or ride a BMX on the seafront

A council spokesman said: “This is an opportunity to get involved in what’s going to be a beautiful film celebrating a different side of Weston. Ideally the characters will be from Weston and will have some experience in front of the camera, but it’s not necessary. All expenses will be paid with a little extra as a thank you.”

To get involved with the film, email Weston.RegenerationTeam@n-somerset.gov.uk