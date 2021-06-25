News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

SURVEY: Have your habits changed during lockdown?

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 1:30 PM June 25, 2021   
More than 300 people have died of coronavirus in North Somerset

More than 300 people have died of coronavirus in North Somerset in the past 12 months. - Credit: Archant

As the nation moves towards lockdown easing, we want to know how your behaviours have changed since the beginning of the pandemic.

The final stage of easing lockdown restrictions in England was delayed until July 19.

Limits remain on how many people can meet, with groups of up to 30 allowed to meet outdoors and up to six people or two households allowed indoors.

The Times and Mercury wants to find out if people's habits have changed as we come out of the pandemic and restrictions ease.

To take part, please answer our survey below.

Coronavirus
Covid - A Year On
North Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Revo Kitchen has opened in Weston

Weston Beach

Revo Kitchen opens in Weston

Carrington Walker

person
Nick Alexander Tiktok

Weston Beach

'It was just horrible' says Tiktok influencer after visit to Weston beach

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Ottawa Road

Avon and Somerset Police

Man in hospital after stabbing in Weston

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
It has been almost two decades since the Tropicana was open as a swimming pool.

Tropicana

'Not the slightest chance' Tropicana lido will return to Weston

Carrington Walker

person