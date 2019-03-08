Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

Successful first year for rebound therapy group

PUBLISHED: 09:00 29 June 2019

Boost Trampolining offers rebound therapy to children and adults with disabilities. Picture: Lisa Mensah

Boost Trampolining offers rebound therapy to children and adults with disabilities. Picture: Lisa Mensah

Archant

A group which uses trampolining for people with disabilities has celebrated its first anniversary.

Boost Trampolining offers rebound therapy to children and adults with disabilities. Picture: Lisa MensahBoost Trampolining offers rebound therapy to children and adults with disabilities. Picture: Lisa Mensah

Boost Trampolining offers rebound therapy to children and adults with a range of abilities from cerebral palsy, global developmental delay and visual impairments to social anxiety and autism.

The non-for-profit group, based at The Campus in Locking Castle, encourages improved stamina, reaction speed, colour recognition and height or depth perception. Sessions can promote relaxation, patience, communication and sensory integration.

Boost has formed a competitive trampolining squad which will begin to compete regionally in November.

It also aims to expand into Weston this summer, which will offer more services including PE lessons for schools, special educational needs students and residential homes.

Boost Trampolining offers rebound therapy to children and adults with disabilities. Picture: Lisa MensahBoost Trampolining offers rebound therapy to children and adults with disabilities. Picture: Lisa Mensah

For more information, email Boostrebound@gmail.com

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Weston High Street pub closed

The London Inn pub and the steak and grill restaurant. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Lobbing toilet off Weston town centre balcony and carrying potato peeler lands teen in jail

Debris and glass has been strewn across the street.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Man jailed for 24 years for hammer and knife attacks in Weston town centre

Paul Ashe was sentenced today at Bristol Crown Court. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

Driver let off ignoring red light and injuring girl, 12

Ivanuska Milacik Sterbakova and her daughter Martina, who was hit by a car in September last year. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

Weston High Street pub closed

The London Inn pub and the steak and grill restaurant. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Lobbing toilet off Weston town centre balcony and carrying potato peeler lands teen in jail

Debris and glass has been strewn across the street.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Man jailed for 24 years for hammer and knife attacks in Weston town centre

Paul Ashe was sentenced today at Bristol Crown Court. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

Driver let off ignoring red light and injuring girl, 12

Ivanuska Milacik Sterbakova and her daughter Martina, who was hit by a car in September last year. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Boris Johnson visits Somerset to boost Conservative leadership campaign

Boris Johnson with James Heappey MP, Neville Coles, staff and pupils at King Alfred School in Highbridge. Picture: Weston Mercury

WATCH: Boris Johnson on Weston General Hospital and Brexit

Prime Minister hopeful Boris Johnson in Somerset this afternoon. Picture: Sam Frost

Man jailed for 24 years for hammer and knife attacks in Weston town centre

Paul Ashe was sentenced today at Bristol Crown Court. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

Congresbury Cricket’s 175th anniversary is such a huge celebration says Wilkins

Kath Wilkins in the fron row represting England U13s in 1988

Successful first year for rebound therapy group

Boost Trampolining offers rebound therapy to children and adults with disabilities. Picture: Lisa Mensah
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists