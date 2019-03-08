Gallery

Successful first year for rebound therapy group

Boost Trampolining offers rebound therapy to children and adults with disabilities. Picture: Lisa Mensah Archant

A group which uses trampolining for people with disabilities has celebrated its first anniversary.

Boost Trampolining offers rebound therapy to children and adults with a range of abilities from cerebral palsy, global developmental delay and visual impairments to social anxiety and autism.

The non-for-profit group, based at The Campus in Locking Castle, encourages improved stamina, reaction speed, colour recognition and height or depth perception. Sessions can promote relaxation, patience, communication and sensory integration.

Boost has formed a competitive trampolining squad which will begin to compete regionally in November.

It also aims to expand into Weston this summer, which will offer more services including PE lessons for schools, special educational needs students and residential homes.

For more information, email Boostrebound@gmail.com