Weston artist creates 20ft angel to remind people of ‘true meaning of Christmas’

David Manuel, from Weston, created the 20ft angel on display at Locking Castle. Pic: Sub Archant

An artist hoping to remind people of the ‘true meaning of Christmas’ has created a 20ft angel in Locking Castle.

David Manuel, from Weston, was inspired to create his display after he saw a similar piece in London’s Regent Street last year.

The angel, which is made from a mixture of aluminium, copper piping and steel wire, weighs around 25kg and is currently hanging in the entraceway of Locking Castle.

More than 2,400 LED lights were used to illuminate the angel.

David, a committed Christian, says he wanted to remind people of the true meaning of Christmas by celebrating the holiday’s biblical roots.

The angel, which took more than a year to plan, was constructed over the course of two months.

The artist described the impressive project as ‘a joy to work on’.

David’s work will be on display in Locking Castle Church, in Jasmine Way, until the end of Christmas.