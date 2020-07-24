Primary school given ‘good’ Ofsted rating

A primary school has received a ‘good’ rating from an education watchdog.

Ofsted gave Herons’ Moor Academy the rating following an inspection at its Locking Campus site.

The school, part of the Cabot Learning Federation (CLF), was praised for its leadership and being ‘a vibrant and positive environment’ for pupils.

Julie Fox, school principal, said: “I am really pleased the inspection confirmed our belief Herons’ Moor is a good school and has been since November 2011.

“We are delighted the inspector recognised our values emphasis, which is at the heart of Herons’ Moor, is effective and contributes to our pupils being so wonderful. Ofsted recognised the school has committed, enthusiastic staff who want to do a good job.”

Steve Taylor, chief executive of the CLF, added: “This is strong confirmation of the quality of provision and great news for the Herons’ Moor community.”