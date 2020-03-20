Major £1.4million flood protection scheme begins at pond

Summer Lane Pond. Picture: Henry Woodsford Archant

Work will begin today (Monday) on a major £1.4million scheme which will protect an area from future flooding.

Improvements will be made to Summer Lane ponds, in Locking Castle, and surrounding ditches during a 13-week scheme.

The upgrade aims to protect 85 homes and businesses at significant risk from flooding during periods of heavy rainfall.

The works, which will be completed by North Somerset Council contractor Skanska, will provide homes in the area with a protection level of a ‘once in two hundred years’ flood event.

The project includes building a new water storage area and joining ditches near the paths either side of the zebra crossing in Bransby Way, to help water flow away safely underneath Somerset Avenue.

To connect these ditches the road will close in May to allow the installation of a new pipe.

While the road is closed the council will also replace damaged kerbs and make improvements for buses at the junction with Shrewsbury Bow and Bransby Way.

Cllr Bridget Petty, the authority’s executive member for climate emergency and environment, said: “This is a major scheme which will significantly reduce the risk of flooding in this area of Locking Castle.

“We have been working hard to address problems in areas with known flood risk and have completed many schemes across North Somerset in the past few years.

“By taking advantage of the road closure needed for this scheme to do other improvement works at the same time we are able to minimise disruption as much as possible.”

The pond was built in the 19th century when stone was quarried by Great Western Railway to construct the line between Bristol and Weston.

The site has been a popular spot for fishing and wildlife watching for many years.

Project plans may change in response to the developing coronavirus situation.

The council will follow Government advice to make sure people, staff and contractors are kept as safe as possible.

Details of the road closure will be available here once finalised by engineers, which is expected to be in early April.

