Gallery
Petrol filling station and food store opens on outskirts of Weston
- Credit: Co-op
A popular supermarket chain has opened a store and petrol station on the outskirts of Weston.
Co-op has opened a new-look petrol filling station and food store after an overhaul of the Locking site.
The site, in Locking Moor Road, opened on Friday after a significant investment and major programme of works to overhaul the former petrol station site.
The store and petrol station, which supports 16 jobs, includes Costa Coffee Express, bakery, Amazon lockers and customer car parking, alongside an extensive range of produce, meal ideas, wines, ready meals and pizzas, free-from and vegan products, Fairtrade, food-to-go and, everyday essentials.
Matthew Branton, Co-op store manager, said: “We have had a great response, we are extremely proud to be opening a new Co-op petrol station and food store in Locking and are delighted to have had the opportunity to carry out such a significant investment to enable the site to be overhauled and modernised – it has a great new look.
"We have worked to develop the range, choice, products and services locally that will create a really compelling offer to serve the community, commuters and passers-by.”
Most Read
- 1 Police appeal for dash cam footage after serious collision near Weston
- 2 Man given indefinite hospital order for killing neighbour
- 3 Teenager charged with murder in Weston
- 4 Engaged couple thank new friends for 'special' night at Weston restaurant
- 5 School to host outdoor open day
- 6 Grand Pier to remove single-use plastic packaging from toys
- 7 Council keen to hear from villagers on road safety plans
- 8 Arrest made following death of man in Weston attack
- 9 New school to open in Yatton later this year
- 10 Recycling centres set to be 'very busy' due to ease in lockdown restrictions