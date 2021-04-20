Petrol filling station and food store opens on outskirts of Weston

Gallery

Published: 6:57 AM April 20, 2021

Ribbon cutting from left to right: Kim Withers, Alan Masland, Ollie Masland, Eve Masland, Jamie Masland of Hutton FC and store manager Matt Branton. - Credit: Co-op

A popular supermarket chain has opened a store and petrol station on the outskirts of Weston.

Co-op has opened a new-look petrol filling station and food store after an overhaul of the Locking site.

The site, in Locking Moor Road, opened on Friday after a significant investment and major programme of works to overhaul the former petrol station site.

The store and petrol station, which supports 16 jobs, includes Costa Coffee Express, bakery, Amazon lockers and customer car parking, alongside an extensive range of produce, meal ideas, wines, ready meals and pizzas, free-from and vegan products, Fairtrade, food-to-go and, everyday essentials.

Matthew Branton, Co-op store manager, said: “We have had a great response, we are extremely proud to be opening a new Co-op petrol station and food store in Locking and are delighted to have had the opportunity to carry out such a significant investment to enable the site to be overhauled and modernised – it has a great new look.

"We have worked to develop the range, choice, products and services locally that will create a really compelling offer to serve the community, commuters and passers-by.”