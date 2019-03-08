Advanced search

Couple to celebrate milestone wedding anniversary

PUBLISHED: 21:00 29 August 2019

Christine and Arthur Seeny celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Christine and Arthur Seeny celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

A Weston couple will celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary.

Christine and Arthur Seeny celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary. Picture: MARK ATHERTONChristine and Arthur Seeny celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Christine and Arthur Seeny got married 60 years ago and will celebrate with their family today (Thursday).

The couple moved to Weston in 1970 from Windsor and have lived in Locking for the past 30 years.

A celebratory barbecue was held at Locking Castle Church, where Christine has volunteered for many years.

Christine has also volunteered for the Stroke Association's speedability group for 11 years, giving language pastoral care to people across Weston.

Christine and Arthur Seeny celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary. Picture: MARK ATHERTONChristine and Arthur Seeny celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

They have two children and two grandchildren.

Christine said: "Arthur and I are looking forward to spending time with our family and reminiscing over the past 60 years.

"Having all our friends at the church to hold a party was amazing.

"Arthur and I are now looking forward to spending the weekend in Salcombe for our holiday."

