VIDEO: Flash mob fame for Locking Primary School

Locking Primary School took part in a flash mob challenge. Picture: Chloe Garty Archant

A video of a primary school taking part in a flash mob challenge has been viewed by more than 10,000 people online.

Teachers and pupils at Locking Primary School took to the playground to stage an energetic flash mob routine designed to spark a dance-off with neighbouring schools.

A flash mob is a social media phenomenon which involves a group of people launching into a spontaneous dance routine before quickly dispersing.

The Extend Learning Academies Network, which comprises Locking and other local schools, challenged Bournville, Walliscote, Windwhistle, Oldmixon and Mendip Green primary schools to take part in a Facebook post earlier in the week.

A spokesman for the educational trust said: “Here is the amazing community of Locking Primary School enjoying themselves after our joint in-service day.

“We can’t wait to see what the other schools come up with if they choose to accept the challenge.”

Sarah Newbury, teacher at Windwhistle Primary School, responded to the post saying: “Challenge accepted.”