Plan for 700 homes to be split into phases

PUBLISHED: 08:00 31 May 2020

Plans to build 700 homes in Locking will be split into two phases.

The approved development, on land to the south of Locking Head Drove, was granted in January 2018 to develop the council-owned land and also includes 14,500sq.m of office floorspace, a retail unit and a 420-place primary school with playing fields.

At the time the application was made in 2017, the council had intended the entire proposal would be carried out as a single-phase development.

Subsequent marketing however indicated there is a better prospect of securing market interest and delivery if the development site is split into two smaller areas.

The council is in the process of marketing it to developers.

Phase one is expected to comprise of 425 homes and phase two would include 275 homes.

Some small flexibility on final numbers for each area may be necessary due to procurement arrangements.

