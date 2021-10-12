PICTURES: Man built award-winning bike while battling Covid for months
- Credit: Kelvin Summers
A bike enthusiast from Locking has completed a clean sweep of best in show awards with a custom-built bike he created in his shed during the pandemic.
Kelvin Summers spent hundreds of hours perfecting his bike, named Insane, as he took time off work to recover from Covid.
Mr Summers told the Mercury that he fought coronavirus for several months, which kept him away from his work as a civil servant.
He said: "The bike took two years to finish completely, but I was able to work on it for five hours a day in my shed when I was off work because of Covid.
"I dealt with the Covid for five-month and, during the worst of it, I was in the ICU with it close to taking my life.
"It was a blessing in the end though as it allowed me to concentrate on my bike and I have since won all three competitions I have entered this year, some against thousands of other bikes."
Kelvin hopes to return to competition next year when the season picks up again and has his eye on picking up 10 titles in 2022.
