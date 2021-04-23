Mother thanks ‘amazing girls’ for taking care of her after fall

Published: 12:00 PM April 23, 2021

A Locking mother is grateful to her ‘brilliant’ children after they came to her rescue when she broke her ankle following a fall down the stairs.

Rachel Webb, of Locking Parklands, wants to publicly thank her daughters Jessica and Katie, aged 10 and nine respectively, after they kept her calm, called an ambulance and helped with housework during Rachel’s recovery after her fall in March.

She said: “I fell down the stairs after my ankle gave way and it broke in three places. I landed in a pile on the floor, it was awful.

“My 10-year-old, although upset, was amazing and rang for an ambulance and stayed with me making sure I didn't move. My nine-year-old managed to let our friend know what was happening, so someone could come and look after them.

Jessica and Katie on holiday before the pandemic. - Credit: Rachel Webb

“I was in hospital for nearly a week and had to have surgery to pin my ankle together. Since I've come home, they have both been amazing looking after me. They have both worked so hard. They have been cleaning, cooking, making drinks and they have done everything they can to help me.

You may also want to watch:

“They are still young, but they really have been brilliant. It's going to be a while before I'm back to normal, and I'm so proud of them.”

Rachel is now on crutches and said her ankle on her left foot has got 'weaker and weaker' since she broke it 20 years ago. She added that the bones in her ankle now need to be fused together, and the recovery will take at least three months.

Rachel is especially appreciative of her eldest daughter, Jessica, following her recent diagnosis.

Rachel, Jessica and Katie on a trip to Disneyland before the pandemic. - Credit: Rachel Webb

Rachel added: “My eldest has recently been diagnosed with a rare illness, so she has enough on her plate at the moment. She’s in a lot of pain and she is dealing with it so well, she’s been a lifesaver.”

Jessica has been diagnosed with chronic recurrent multifocal osteomyelitis (CRMO), an auto-inflammatory disorder meaning the immune system attacks the bones causing inflammation, even though there is no infection.

The average age CRMO starts is in children aged nine to 10 years and more girls are affected than boys. Bone pain is the most common symptom, and some people with CRMO can develop arthritis.