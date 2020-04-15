Churchill schoolboy raising money for Chew Valley Animal Park

Logan Sexton wants to do a 5k walk to raise money for an animal park Archant

A nine-year-old boy from Churchill is preparing for a 5k walk to raise money for animals.

Logan Sexton, who has ADHD, has decided to raise £200 to help a family-run zoo.

Logan, who has been to various animal parks around the country including Chew Valley Animal Park, told his parents he would like to help animals because ‘it’s not only people who will be suffering during the coronavirus crisis’.

His mother, Charlotte Sexton, aged 34, said he is practising for the challenge during his daily exercise but due to social distancing, there is no exact date for the walk.

She said: “He heard me and my husband taking about the lockdown and he said everyone is concentrating on people what about the animals?

“Logan is a deep thinker. He’s nine, going on 19, because of his thought process and he sees the good in everyone.

“He’s been walking his puppy to the top of street and he times himself each time.”

To donate, visit www.bit.ly/2y3ZxYc