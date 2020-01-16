Advanced search

Man and woman arrested after drugs found in Hotel near Bristol Airport

PUBLISHED: 18:35 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 18:35 16 January 2020

A man and woman were arrested on suspicion to supply class A and B drugs

Felipe Caparrós Cruz

A man and a woman have been arrested after drugs were discovered by staff at a hotel near Bristol Airport.

Police were called to the hotel in Northside Road on Tuesday, after staff discovered a quantity of suspected illegal drugs inside a room while it was being cleaned.

A 21-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman from London were then arrested on suspicion to supply class A and B drugs.

The pair have both been released under investigation while enquiries into the matter continue.

