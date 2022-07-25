Cannabis plants worth £180,000 seized from Weston home

Avon and Somerset Police has seized cannabis plants with a street value of up to £180,000 from an address in Longridge Way. - Credit: Google

Avon and Somerset Police has seized close to £200,000 worth of cannabis plants from a home in Weston.

Officers carried out a warrant at an address in Longridge Way on July 21 following reports from the community of potential illegal activity.

Approximately 360 suspected cannabis plants were found during our search and have been removed from the address.

The plants have an estimated street value of £180,000.

Inspector Graeme Hall said: “The calls from members of the public explaining what has been happening at that address have been invaluable to us.

“They have allowed us to build up a picture of what has been going on behind closed doors so we have been able to execute this warrant successfully and ensure these drugs did not find their way onto Weston’s streets.

“Enquiries into this matter are ongoing.”

