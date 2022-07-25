News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Cannabis plants worth £180,000 seized from Weston home

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 11:23 AM July 25, 2022
Updated: 11:27 AM July 25, 2022
Longridge Way

Avon and Somerset Police has seized cannabis plants with a street value of up to £180,000 from an address in Longridge Way. - Credit: Google

Avon and Somerset Police has seized close to £200,000 worth of cannabis plants from a home in Weston.

Officers carried out a warrant at an address in Longridge Way on July 21 following reports from the community of potential illegal activity.

Approximately 360 suspected cannabis plants were found during our search and have been removed from the address.

cannabis plants

The plants have an estimated street value of £180,000. - Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

Inspector Graeme Hall said: “The calls from members of the public explaining what has been happening at that address have been invaluable to us.

“They have allowed us to build up a picture of what has been going on behind closed doors so we have been able to execute this warrant successfully and ensure these drugs did not find their way onto Weston’s streets.

“Enquiries into this matter are ongoing.”

The plants have an estimated street value of £180,000.

Avon and Somerset Police
Weston-super-Mare News

Don't Miss

The incident unfolded in the Boulevard, Weston

Arrest after video of Weston incident circulates online

Paul Jones

person
Police officers stop a convoy of vehicles driving slowly on the M4 in Wales in fuel price demo

Police warning ahead of fuel protests on M5 through Somerset

Paul Jones

person
A47 and Highway Code

The Highway Code rule to be aware of while driving in hot weather

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Weston Wallz

See Monster

Street art extravaganza coming to Weston this weekend

Carrington Walker

person