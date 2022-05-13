Lord Lieutenant of Somerset completes Weston leg of her Jubilee Jaunt across the county

Lord Lieutenant of Somerset Annie Maw on the Weston leg of her Jubilee Jaunt. - Credit: Weston College/Archant

Weston welcomed an ancient holder of office in her 70-mile trek from Clevedon to Exmoor in a jaunt for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Split into seven, 10-mile journeys, the Jubilee Jaunt will see the Lord Lieutenant of Somerset, Mrs Annie Maw, be escorted through some of the best areas of Somerset the county has to offer.

Yesterday (May 12) marked the third leg of the jaunt take place in Weston.

Weston College and DofE students pose outside of Knightstone Campus with the Lord Lieutenant of Somerset Annie Maw. - Credit: Weston College

The 10-mile route along the town's urban plane began at the Winter Gardens and weaved its way through the High Street, Bournville estate, Uphill and many schools and businesses along the way.

The college’s Musical Theatre students also sang their way around the town, singing many smash-hit pop songs from the likes of Abba and well-known musical numbers.

The Weston leg was hosted by Weston College and its students. The jaunt is in partnership with the Duke of Edinburgh awards (DofE).

College principal, Dr Paul Phillips, said: "We were delighted to host this walk for the Lord Lieutenant, who was really keen for this part of the jaunt to be a chance to celebrate Weston and engage with its community."

Lord Lieutenant Annie Maw pictured at the Italian Gardens in Weston with police, PCSO and police cadet officers. - Credit: Weston College

The route was crafted to ensure the Lord Lieutenant could stop to meet key organisations and their staff, such as Weston Hospital, Weston Hospicecare, For All Active Living Centre, Avon Fire and Rescue and the community policing teams in Weston so she could pay thanks for recognition of their work during the pandemic.

The Lord Lieutenant also visited several primary schools including Uphill, Westhaven, Windwhistle, Bournville and Ashcombe primary schools.

Lord Lieutenant Annie Maw pictured with Uphill Primary students. - Credit: Weston College

Lord Lieutenant, Annie Maw, said: "My ambition is to celebrate the Queen’s 70 years as our monarch and to dedicate this as a Somerset tribute to her on her Platinum Jubilee.

"It was so exciting to do the third leg of this jaunt in Weston. The young people who joined me were full of enthusiasm and were delighted to accompany me.

"It was also great to see some of those participating in the Duke of Edinburgh award scheme which was so close to the heart of the late Duke himself."

She will continue on with her journey until the Queen's Platinum Jubilee on June 2 to 5.

Lord Lieutenant Annie Maw pictured outside Weston Hospicecare. - Credit: Weston College



