Funding boost for Vision North Somerset

PUBLISHED: 10:00 10 November 2019

Staff and volunteers will receive training to help people use apps and social media.

A charity which supports blind people has been awarded £9,000 to train up more staff and volunteers.

Vision North Somerset has been given the grant by the National Lottery Awards for All to ensure staff and volunteers are trained to deliver a range of opportunities to improve the quality of life for blind and partially-sighted people.

Helping people to use technology, including apps which can enable them navigate an unfamiliar area, and social media to reduce isolation and loneliness are one of the key priorities.

Chief executive Nina Farr said: "Knowledgeable staff and volunteers don't just happen; we have to invest in their training and support to enable them to deliver a high quality service that makes a difference to people who are struggling with significant sight loss.

"We are grateful to the National Lottery and the people that play every week who have made our Trained to Deliver project possible."

