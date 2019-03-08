Advanced search

Lottie braves the chop to support cancer cause

PUBLISHED: 19:09 30 August 2019

Lottie Cooper and Deborah Webster. Picture: Will.T.Photography

Lottie Cooper and Deborah Webster. Picture: Will.T.Photography

A Milton girl has made a big donation to a worthy cause after being inspired to help poorly children.

Lottie Cooper, aged 11, had 10 inches of her hair cut off, which has been donated to the Little Princess Trust.

Lottie's locks will be used by the charity to create real hair wigs for children who have lost their hair through cancer treatment.

Videos about the charity's work on YouTube caught the 11-year-old's imagination, and she bravely decided to sit in the hairdresser's chair at Ebdon Hair & Beauty to do her bit for the cause.

Salon owner Deborah Webster waived the cost of the haircut when she learned of Lottie's motive.

Lottie's dad Alan said: "It was a big step deciding to cut 10 inches off, with the scissors halving the length of her hair. It was the most she has ever had cut off in one go."

The charity was formed in 2005, and has provided 8,000 wigs to people aged 24 and under who have undergone cancer treatment.

For more information on the trust, log on to www.littleprincesses.org.uk

