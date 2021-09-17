News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Slam Poetry back in Weston by popular demand

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 3:00 PM September 17, 2021   
Slam Poetry events in Weston

Weston poet, Sophie Shepherd will host Rhyme against the Tide at Loves Weston. - Credit: Culture Weston

A Weston café will host a night of competitive slam poetry later this month following the success of a trial event earlier this year.

Loves Weston, in West Street, have decided to launch Rhyme Against The Tide, based on the success of Culture Weston's Weston v Margate poetry slam which saw poets from the two seaside towns battle it out in wordform.

Weston-based poet Sophie Shepherd will host the evening which is set to include a strong line-up of spoken word super slammers who will lock words to be crowned the inaugural Rhyme Against The Tide slam winner. 

Loves Weston will also offer an open bar as well as a vegetarian and vegan menu featuring vegan curries priced at £6 each.

The event will begin at 7.30pm on September 30 with tickets set to cost £5 plus a small booking fee.

To book, log on to www.cultureweston.org.uk

Media
Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Aldi in Worle's Queensway District Centre.

Two shops opening for first time next week

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Car in sea in Weston

Weston RNLI

Crews rescue car from sea in Weston

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Start of the Strawberry Line on the approach to Yatton Railway Station. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Strawberry Line

Work begins on new section of car-free Strawberry Line route

Daniel Mumby

person
Weston Hospicecare Devonshire Road charity shop

Weston Hospicecare

Attempted theft at Weston charity shop

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon