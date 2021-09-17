Slam Poetry back in Weston by popular demand

Published: 3:00 PM September 17, 2021

Weston poet, Sophie Shepherd will host Rhyme against the Tide at Loves Weston. - Credit: Culture Weston

A Weston café will host a night of competitive slam poetry later this month following the success of a trial event earlier this year.

Loves Weston, in West Street, have decided to launch Rhyme Against The Tide, based on the success of Culture Weston's Weston v Margate poetry slam which saw poets from the two seaside towns battle it out in wordform.

Weston-based poet Sophie Shepherd will host the evening which is set to include a strong line-up of spoken word super slammers who will lock words to be crowned the inaugural Rhyme Against The Tide slam winner.

Loves Weston will also offer an open bar as well as a vegetarian and vegan menu featuring vegan curries priced at £6 each.

The event will begin at 7.30pm on September 30 with tickets set to cost £5 plus a small booking fee.

To book, log on to www.cultureweston.org.uk