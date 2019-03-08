Advanced search

Filming begins at Weston pier

PUBLISHED: 15:30 19 September 2019

Tiff Needell will present a new TV show on Westons Grand Pier tomorrow (Thursday).Picture: Grand Pier

Tiff Needell will present a new TV show on Westons Grand Pier tomorrow (Thursday).Picture: Grand Pier

Grand Pier

An ex-Formula One driver will record his new TV show on Weston's Grand Pier today (Thursday).

Long-term and former Fifth Gear host Tiff Needell will make an appearance with co-presenter Paul Woodman at the seaside attraction today (Thursday).

Lovecars, an automotive website, is making its TV debut, and three V12 Aston Martin's drove down the pier for the company's YouTube channel in 2017.

A BMW Z4, Toyota's latest Supra and a Morgan Plus Six will be driven along the boardwalk, which will be parked up outside the pavilion to round off the show.

Paul said: "The pier was one of  the first places to add to the filming list, we thought it was a fantastic location.

"There aren't many people in the automotive world worthy of the title 'legend', but Tiff is certainly one of them.

"I may even challenge him to some karting at the end of the pier after filming."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Filming for TV mini series begins in Weston

Production trailers were seen setting up on Weston's Beach Lawns ahead of filming for a new TV mini-series. Picture: Gareth Newnham

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

‘Flabbergasted’ lottery winners to share £270,000

Ann Gawthorpe, Brian and Ann Parker, Max and Brigitte Maslen. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery.

Traffic delays on M5 following lorry accident at junction

Police on the scene of Junction 21 incident. Picture: Highways England

Man spared jail after seeking £20k benefits despite owning home in Spain

Hoare was handed a six-month prison sentence suspended for two years at North Somerset Courthouse. Picture: Mark Atherton

Most Read

Filming for TV mini series begins in Weston

Production trailers were seen setting up on Weston's Beach Lawns ahead of filming for a new TV mini-series. Picture: Gareth Newnham

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

‘Flabbergasted’ lottery winners to share £270,000

Ann Gawthorpe, Brian and Ann Parker, Max and Brigitte Maslen. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery.

Traffic delays on M5 following lorry accident at junction

Police on the scene of Junction 21 incident. Picture: Highways England

Man spared jail after seeking £20k benefits despite owning home in Spain

Hoare was handed a six-month prison sentence suspended for two years at North Somerset Courthouse. Picture: Mark Atherton

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Bowls: Victoria ladies lift Fear Plate, as Saxons secure title

Victoria Bowls Club celebrate winning the Fear Plate

Worlebury golfers prove aces with a stunning hole-in-one double at September medal

Dan Winter and Darran Mason both had holes in one at the 136-yard second at Worlebury

Weston will go to Camborne with a ‘posistive attitude’ says manager Heath

Weston Rugby Club after their 38-29 home victory over Brixham

Golf: Weston Ladies enjoy wonderful Invitation Day

Invitation Day winners at Weston Golf Club

Rugby: Winscombe 27 Gordano 7

Alec Chase attacks for Winscombe against Gordano (pic John Podpadec)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists