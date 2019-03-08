Filming begins at Weston pier

Tiff Needell will present a new TV show on Westons Grand Pier tomorrow (Thursday).Picture: Grand Pier Grand Pier

An ex-Formula One driver will record his new TV show on Weston's Grand Pier today (Thursday).

Long-term and former Fifth Gear host Tiff Needell will make an appearance with co-presenter Paul Woodman at the seaside attraction today (Thursday).

Lovecars, an automotive website, is making its TV debut, and three V12 Aston Martin's drove down the pier for the company's YouTube channel in 2017.

A BMW Z4, Toyota's latest Supra and a Morgan Plus Six will be driven along the boardwalk, which will be parked up outside the pavilion to round off the show.

Paul said: "The pier was one of the first places to add to the filming list, we thought it was a fantastic location.

"There aren't many people in the automotive world worthy of the title 'legend', but Tiff is certainly one of them.

"I may even challenge him to some karting at the end of the pier after filming."