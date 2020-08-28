Housing development worth £32m gets green light near Weston
PUBLISHED: 07:00 30 August 2020
Lovell Homes
A housing development worth £32million has been given the green light near Weston.
Building will start on a selection of two, three and four-bedroom homes at Foxglove Meadows in Hutton next month.
Housing developer, Lovell Homes, says the first properties to be built will be available to buy in early 2021.
The development, located on land adjacent to Woodside Avenue, will consist of 130 homes, including 49 of those which are set to become affordable housing. These will be available to buy through Radian Housing Association.
Showhomes at Foxglove Meadows are set to open in spring next year and will feature four and three-bedroom houses.
Regional managing director at Lovell, James Duffett, said: “We’re extremely proud of our expansion success in Weston and across the South West, while reducing a shortage of homes across the region.”
