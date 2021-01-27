Weston café raising funds to deliver meals to frontline workers

Published: 11:00 AM January 27, 2021

Anna and Laurie are walking 10km every day in January to deliver meals to frontline workers. - Credit: Anna Southwell

Caring staff from Loves Café have raised hundreds of pounds to deliver meals to NHS staff, key workers and families in need.

Last year, café owner Anna Southwell, and Laurie Malyon cooked and delivered 2,000 plant-based, nutritional meals to people on the frontline.

The pair wanted to offer the meal donations again this year, and have been walking 10km a day throughout January to raise funds for the food.

Anna and Laurie have been setting off from Loves Café, in West Street, every day and walking with their dogs Willow and Grayson.

Thanks to generous sponsors, the pair have raised more than £1,140 and have so far given food to 340 people.

Anna said: “Our aim is to provide the superstar NHS workers, and other people in need, with delicious, nutritious and filling plant-based lunches, while they navigate these tough times.”

To sponsor Anna and Laurie, log on to https://www.gofundme.com/f/walk-10km-a-day

