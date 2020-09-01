Advanced search

PICTURES: Socially-distanced music gig

PUBLISHED: 15:00 02 September 2020

The Magic Numbers performed the headline slot.

The Magic Numbers performed the headline slot.

Archant

Music lovers soaked up the sun and chilled out with the sunset to live acoustic sounds on Bank Holiday Sunday.

Socially distanced fans enjoying the Loves Live on the Lawn music festival.Socially distanced fans enjoying the Loves Live on the Lawn music festival.

The solar-powered Loves Live On The Lawn music gig took place at the Royal Sands putting green.

The sold-out audience enjoyed a line-up of original live music and Loves Café favourites, featuring internationally-recognised musicians alongside local artists.

Ben Ottewell performing at Live on the Lawn.Ben Ottewell performing at Live on the Lawn.

Headliners The Magic Numbers were joined by Ben Ottewell from the band Gomez, as well as Weston-based musicians Alex Lipinski and Marvin Muoneké, who featured on ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent in 2018.

The socially distanced event was organised by Culture Weston and Loves.

Ben Ottewell on stage at Loves Live On The Lawn. Picture: Paul BlakemoreBen Ottewell on stage at Loves Live On The Lawn. Picture: Paul Blakemore

With the Loves bar brimming with locally-produced drinks and wood-fired pizzas, the event also provided a great opportunity and showcase for South West breweries and businesses.

Loves Live On The Lawn. Picture: Paul BlakemoreLoves Live On The Lawn. Picture: Paul Blakemore

The Magic Numbers on stage at Loves Live On The Lawn. Picture: Paul BlakemoreThe Magic Numbers on stage at Loves Live On The Lawn. Picture: Paul Blakemore

Marvin Muoneke on stage at Loves Live On The Lawn. Picture: Paul BlakemoreMarvin Muoneke on stage at Loves Live On The Lawn. Picture: Paul Blakemore

Alex Lipinski on stage at Loves Live On The Lawn. Picture: Paul BlakemoreAlex Lipinski on stage at Loves Live On The Lawn. Picture: Paul Blakemore

Loves Live On The Lawn. Picture: Paul BlakemoreLoves Live On The Lawn. Picture: Paul Blakemore

