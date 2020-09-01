PICTURES: Socially-distanced music gig
PUBLISHED: 15:00 02 September 2020
Music lovers soaked up the sun and chilled out with the sunset to live acoustic sounds on Bank Holiday Sunday.
The solar-powered Loves Live On The Lawn music gig took place at the Royal Sands putting green.
The sold-out audience enjoyed a line-up of original live music and Loves Café favourites, featuring internationally-recognised musicians alongside local artists.
Headliners The Magic Numbers were joined by Ben Ottewell from the band Gomez, as well as Weston-based musicians Alex Lipinski and Marvin Muoneké, who featured on ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent in 2018.
The socially distanced event was organised by Culture Weston and Loves.
With the Loves bar brimming with locally-produced drinks and wood-fired pizzas, the event also provided a great opportunity and showcase for South West breweries and businesses.
