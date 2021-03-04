Family to challenge inquest into death of 'beautiful boy'

Published: 8:00 AM March 4, 2021

The family of a Weston man who died after he was found hanging in Weston Woods is challenging the findings of an inquest into his death.

Luke Naish, who suffered from psychosis, died in hospital on October 2 in 2018, three days after he was found in Weston Woods.

Two days prior to taking his own life, the 28-year-old had attended A&E requesting support and expressing that he had suicidal intent. However, his request to be admitted to hospital was refused.

An inquest into his death at Avon Coroner’s Court identified no failures or points of learning by staff from Avon and Wiltshire Mental Health Partnership NHS Trust (AWP) who were caring for Luke. However, his family says his death could have been prevented if he had been given the right support.

Luke’s mother Sarah Burrows said: “Over the past two years we have been working hard to highlight failures by the trust and invoke change during Luke’s inquest. However, it has fallen on deaf ears.

“Luke’s death was a totally unacceptable loss of life that could have easily have been prevented.”