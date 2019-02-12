Advanced search

Amateur dramatics group set to perform legendry tale of King Arthur

PUBLISHED: 09:00 22 February 2019

The LADS members will perform their panto this week. Picture: The Lympsham Amateur Dramatic Society

Lympsham Amateur Dramatic Society

An amateur dramatics society will host its medieval production, King Arthur Of Lympalot, this week.

Lympsham’s panto group is set to bring audiences a ‘feast of whimsical banter’ while telling the legendry story about the head of the Camelot kingdom, King Arthur.

Its members will re-enact the myth about a fifth-century warrior who led the fight against Saxon invaders, and the performance is set to feature heroines, baddies, a dragon and jester.

The group is promising to take on some ‘big’ songs and the show is set to have ‘a bit of everything’.

The Lympsham Amateur Dramatic Society will host the production at the Manor Hall, in Rectory Way, today (Friday) and tomorrow (Saturday).

Evening performances start at 7.30pm, and there is a matinee show on Saturday at 2.30pm.

Tickets, priced £3-£5, are on sale at the village post office.

