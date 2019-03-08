Advanced search

PICTURES: Lympsham's first food festival hailed a success

PUBLISHED: 14:05 23 September 2019

Beau proudly holds his apple print.Picture: Jeremy Long

Beau proudly holds his apple print.Picture: Jeremy Long

(C)2016 Jeremy Long / JCLPhotography, all rights reserved

Hundreds of people gathered in Lympsham for its debut food festival earlier this month.

Evie-Mae Collings displays her decorated animal cupcakes.Picture: Jeremy LongEvie-Mae Collings displays her decorated animal cupcakes.Picture: Jeremy Long

More than 400 visitors flocked to Lympsham Loves Food, where stalls rushed to restock produce from the region which was sold at the festival on September 8.

The event, held at the sports club grounds, raised money for a new projector at Lympsham Manor Hall.

Ella Saxon and Sarah Coles from Brent House Farm Milk Store.Picture: Jeremy LongElla Saxon and Sarah Coles from Brent House Farm Milk Store.Picture: Jeremy Long

The equipment will also be used by primary-aged children at the adjacent school.

Around 16 companies set up stalls at the festival, including Winnie's Bakery, Brent House Farm Milk Store and Nutts Scotch Eggs.

The Silver Levels Band.Picture: Jeremy LongThe Silver Levels Band.Picture: Jeremy Long

Children from as young as two up to adults aged 97 took part in the village show, which shared a marquee with Lympsham Loves Food at the weekend.

Festival organiser, Heather Allsopp, hopes to grow the event in future.

Rachelle Gauci-Jones with her prize-winning cake entries.Picture: Jeremy LongRachelle Gauci-Jones with her prize-winning cake entries.Picture: Jeremy Long

She said: "We had great feedback from people saying how much they enjoyed the event, and we hope to make it an annual fixture in Lympsham."

Most Read

Man jailed after ejaculating on stripper’s leg

Chowdhury was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on September 19.

Woman’s handbag stolen by cyclist in Weston

The crime happened just off Locking Road. Picture: Google

Bristol Airport flights cancelled after Thomas Cook collapse

A Thomas Cook plane on the tarmac. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Readers submit stunning Weston photos to iWitness24/7

Pip swims eagerly through a river.Picture: Billy Jo Howe

Weather warning for heavy rain in Weston

Heavy rain is predicted from midnight until 3pm.

